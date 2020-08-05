Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday crossed the grim milestone of 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, reporting 5,619 infections, while 100 deaths took the toll to 2,804.

The day also saw 5,407 patients getting discharged after recovery, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 5,619 fresh cases, 1,848 were from Bengaluru Urban district.

A bulletin from the department said cumulatively 1,51,449 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 2,804 deaths and 74,679 discharges.

Recoveries at 74,679 surpassed active cases, which stood at 73,958, it said.

Out of the 73,958 active cases, 633 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the fresh deaths, Bengaluru Urban topped with 29, followed by Mysuru (11), Dakshina Kannada (10), six each in Shivamogga and Davangere, four each in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar and Tumakuru, three each in Mandya and Koppal and two each in Udupi, Hassan, Raichur, Yadgir and Haveri, and others.

Most of the people who succumbed either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI), the bulletin said.

Besides Bengaluru Urban, other districts which reported high cases on Wednesday were Ballari (631), 293 in Belagavi, 261 in Mysuru, 224 in Davangere, 199 in Dharwad, 197 in Kalaburagi, 173 in Udupi, 154 in Koppal, 149 each in Dakshina Kannada and Bagalkote, 137 in Hassan, 129 in Chikkaballapura, 125 in Uttara Kannada, 123 in Mandya and 110 in Bengaluru Rural districts, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of positive cases with 64,881 infections.

A total of 15.33 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 43,368 were on Wednesday.

Medical Education Minister and Karnataka COVID in charge Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "Total recoveries in the state has surpassed active cases and we crossed 15 lakh tests mark today. 74,679 people have recovered in the state so far and 15,32,654 tests were conducted.

1,848 new cases reported in Bengaluru today and 3,083 discharges."

