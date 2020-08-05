Mumbai, August 5: Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Mumbai on Wednesday. Due to the strong winds and incessant rains, Signage on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) toppled. The management of BSE has sought the help of fire brigade so that the board does not fall on the ground and cause damage or injury to anyone. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Winds Wreak Portion of DY Patil Stadium, Sway Lights of Wankhede, Bring Down Cladding of Jaslok Hospital (Watch Pics and Videos).

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of BSE, said, "Signage on top of BSE building toppled due to heavy wind and incessant rain today. We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure it doesn't fall to the ground and injure someone or damage property." Mumbai Rains: Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray Appeals People to Remain Indoors Amid Heavy Rainfall and Strong Wind Warnings.

Tweet by ANI:

Signage on top of BSE building toppled due to heavy wind and incessant rain today. We are seeking help of fire brigade to ensure it doesn’t fall to the ground and injure someone or damage property: Ashish Chauhan, CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/YECpR2H5RQ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The maximum city of Wednesday witnessed the worst day of monsoon 2020. As per reports, the wind speed was measured to be as high as 107 kmph. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), four gantry cranes collapsed due to the rough weather.

Waterlogging was reported in the low-lying areas of the city. Earlier in the day, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said Thackeray held a meeting with the BMC officials and asked them to remain on high alert as the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains to continue in the city on Thursday as well. Local train services on the harbour and central lines were also suspended due to waterlogging.

