Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 9,941 on Sunday with 19 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

With 823 fresh cases of infection registered in different parts of the state, the tally went up to 5,60,709, it said. The discharge rate in West Bengal went up to 96.82 per cent with 957 more people recovering from the disease, the bulletin stated.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stood at 7.53 per cent, it said.

Since Saturday, 35,123 samples have been tested in the state as the number of active cases stood at 7,881 on Sunday, it said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for the maximum 7 deaths, followed by Howrah which recorded 4 deaths, while Kolkata was at the third position with 3 deaths, the bulletin said. The other districts where fatalties have been recorded since Saturday are Nadia (2), South 24 Parganas (1), Paschim Bardhaman (1) and Jalpaiguri (1), it said.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of new cases with 231 infections, while North 24 Parganas recorded 226 cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 74,41,500 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.

