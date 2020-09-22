Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Four more COVID-19 patients died in Chandigarh n the last 24 hours, taking the fatality toll to 127 while 266 new cases pushed the infection tally to 10,546 on Tuesday.

There are total 2,622 active cases in the city as of now.

A total 383 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. A total of 7,794 people have been cured so far, as per bulletin.

A total of 67,020 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 56,089 tested negative while reports of 182 samples were awaited, as per bulletin.

