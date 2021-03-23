Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Amid the rising Covid cases in the state, the Telangana government has decided to shut all educational institutions from tomorrow.

Except for medical colleges, all government and private educational institutions (schools, colleges, hostels) will be closed from tomorrow, however, the online classes will continue. Education Minister in the state Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the closure of educational institutions in view of the rapid rise in the new case of coronavirus.

According to Reddy, Coronavirus is spreading again in the country. The same situation is seen in our neighbouring states. "Corona cases are also coming up in educational institutions in our state. The state government believes that there is a danger due to teaching and non-teaching activities in educational institutions. The governments of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh etc. have already closed educational institutions," she said.

Parents of students in our state are also expressing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. They are requesting the government to temporarily close educational institutions. After the review, the government has decided to temporarily close all educational institutions in the state as a precaution from tomorrow (24.3.2021) to prevent the spread of corona in the state from the viewpoint of present negative circumstances, as per the Education Minister.

"These closed orders apply to all hostels, gurukul institutes, government and private educational institutions in the state except medical colleges. Online training classes for students will continue as usual. I request all the people of the state to cooperate with the measures taken by the government to curb the corona, wear masks as a responsibility, maintain physical distance and take care of hygiene etc," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)