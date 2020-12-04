Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 19 more deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the toll to 2,539, while 1,602 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,40,841, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities included four each from Gurugram, Faridabad and Hisar districts, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (423), Faridabad (336) and Rohtak (107).

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 14,329 and the state has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 93 per cent, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD

