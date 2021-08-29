Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Haryana reported one more COVID-19-related fatality on Sunday, taking the death toll to 9,674, while 11 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,456.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Jhajjar district.

Among the new cases, two were reported from Gurgaon and three from Yamunanagar district.

The total active cases in the state stands at 646. The overall recoveries so far have reached 7,60,136, while the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin added.

