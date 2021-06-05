Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) The Covid positivity rate dropped to less than four percent in Jammu district due to the strict containment strategy adopted by the administration, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg said.

He said intensive testing in both rural and urban areas, coupled with other measures, has helped in the containment of COVID-19 spread.

Garg said 70 dedicated teams have been pressed in for Covid testing in rural areas of the district.

He said the administration has launched an online survey to collect data about persons in 45+ plus and divyang (persons with disabilities) categories, who have not yet taken Covid vaccine.

Garg said Covid Care Centres have been set up at all 305 panchayats of the district, each having five-bed facility, including an oxygenated bed.

He said people can report their grievances on the official Twitter account of Deputy Commissioner ‘@dcjammuofficial', or through Facebook pages ‘District Administration Jammu' and ‘District Information Center Jammu'.

