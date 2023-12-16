New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): A new sub-variant of COVID-19, named JN.1, has been identified in a woman in Kerala, raising concerns and emphasizing the need for continued alertness.

A senior consultant in Chest Medicine at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Ujjwal Prakash, addressed the emergence of this variant, underlining that while there's no need for panic, vigilance is crucial.

"You need to be more vigilant. I don't think that there's reason to panic or do anything extra than just being vigilant," the doctor remarked.

Prakash explained that JN.1, similar to other variants and sub-variants observed globally, is a mild variant causing upper respiratory symptoms.

The reported symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and, in some cases, mild gastrointestinal symptoms. The doctor emphasized that most patients experience these mild upper respiratory symptoms, which typically improve within four to five days.

Highlighting the importance of vigilance, Dr Prakash emphasized the contagious nature of COVID infections, suggesting that testing is crucial, particularly in scenarios where clusters of infections or family-wide symptoms are observed.

"The first way going forward is testing this new variant of COVID if possible, and then we have to see whether they have COVID or any other viral infection. Symptoms are almost very common with other viral infections. They may be slightly more severe. Some patients may have some symptoms more severe than others, but more or less the infection is just like any other viral infection," Dr Prakash said.

Regarding the emergence of this new sub-variant, Dr Prakash cautiously stated, "I don't think I would be wise enough to say that the new wave of COVID is coming. It may just pass away like any other viral infection. Let's keep a watch and keep our fingers crossed."

The doctor's advice in light of the new variant is for individuals with viral infection symptoms to promptly cover themselves, wear masks to minimize the risk of spreading the infection, and undergo testing early. If symptoms persist, individuals are encouraged to isolate themselves from the general public, the doctor added.

The India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), which is a multi-laboratory, multi-agency, pan-India network tasked with sequencing and keeping an eye on new threatening Covid-19 variants, has done surveillance where JN.1 has been found in Kerala.

Speaking to ANI, Chief of INSACOG, NK. Arora, said, "This variant has been isolated and reported in November; this is a subvariant of BA.2.86. We have some cases of JN.1."

"India is keeping a vigil and that's the reason no hospitalisation or severe disease has been reported so far," he added.

JN.1 was first detected in September 2023 in the United States.

According to Rajeev Jayadevan, the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force's co-chairman, "After a seven-month gap, cases are rising in India. In Kerala, there are reports of people getting Covid, but the severity so far appears to be the same as before."

Jayadevan said that the JN.1 variant is capable of spreading faster and evading immunity.

"JN.1 is a severely immune-evasive and fast-spreading variant, markedly different from XBB and all other prior versions of this virus. This enables it to infect people who had previous Covid infections and also people who were vaccinated," he said. (ANI)

