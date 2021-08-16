Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Haryana on Monday recorded two more COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,660, while 22 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,230.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts.

Of the new cases, five were from Gurgaon while two each were from Panchkula, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Palwal districts, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 666. The overall recoveries have reached 7,59,904, while the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

