New Delhi [India], September 19: A massive Covid-19 vaccination drive for the underprivileged people have now been stepped in slum and rural areas of the national capital.

Besides the government initiatives, organisations like AZB and Partners has launched a free Covid-19 vaccination drive in collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation and Hope oncology clinic.

Since its launch on June 26 till August 26, a total number of 6,200 people gets vaccinated and the drive continues in areas like Harkesh Nagar, Okhla phase 2, Madangir, Indira camp near Andrews Ganj and Jharera village in Delhi Cantt area.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly to spread the word and assisted at the venues.

Speaking on the vaccination initiative by AZB and Partners, its managing partner Ajay Bahl said, "Visiting the camps is a reminder of the privileges that many of us enjoy and take for granted, including the ability to work from home. So many underprivileged people have to go to work just to survive while not even being vaccinated. The misgivings about the vaccination are also evident".

"In some cases, they believe that there is a lack of easy access. All this reinforces our responsibility to supplement the government's vaccination effort. Many, including clients, have reached out to us to support this initiative. There is also a great desire to do this in other cities from Partners and Counsel in our other offices. None of this was possible without the spontaneous support and generosity of our partner and counsel team in Delhi, the personal attention and efficiency of the medical team at the Hope Oncology Clinic and the dedication of the Akshaya Patra team including those involved with the registration," Bahl said.

"Each camp has thrown up some learnings that have helped make the next one even more smooth and efficient. These are drops in the ocean, but as one of my partners reminded me, cliched as it is, each drop counts. That's what encourages us to keep doing more, which we will," he added.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the nation and entire world, the government of India has taken given the emphasis on a rapid vaccination drive.

The government, private and NGOs are working tirelessly throughout the country to protect the nation from the next Covid-19 wave.

According to the health ministry, India has fully vaccinated 20 per cent of its adult population for Covid-19, while 62 per cent have received at least one dose. (ANI)

