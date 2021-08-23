New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The COVID vaccination in India's largest district Kutch in Gujarat is underway at a rapid pace, said Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

"Together we will win the war against Corona! Most of the area of Kutch, India's largest district, is desert and marshy. It was a challenging task to deliver the COVID vaccine here. But this work was done with the help of the administration and today vaccination is being done at a rapid pace in every village and tehsil," tweeted the Union Health Minister.

Spread over 45,674 square kilometre area, Kutch is the largest district in India. It has 10 tehsils and 924 villages.

"The healthcare workers and drivers used to collect the vaccine from Rajkot and travel overnight to reach Kutch. We ensured that vaccines reach the centres before 10 am so that people get the shots timely," said Bhavya Verma, District Development Officer, Kutch.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the cumulative figure of 58.25 crore (58,25,49,595) as per provisional reports till 8 am on Monday. This has been achieved through 64,69,222 sessions, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

