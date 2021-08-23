New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it will launch its mini SUV Punch in the ongoing festive season. Punch is based on the H2X concept, which Tata Motors had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It will be positioned below the company's compact SUV Nexon and is expected to hit the market around Diwali this year. Tata Tigor EV Unveiled in India; Check Launch Date, Bookings, Features & Specifications.

Slated for "national launch this festive season", Tata Motors in a statement said Punch will offer a mix of "tough utility with sporting dynamics". It, however, did not disclose further details. Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said, "Tata PUNCH, as the name suggests, is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere".

H2X, HBX, Hornbill - Yes, we know you have been guessing, but we have a surprise for you! 😉 Introducing The All-New TATA PUNCH! Built on the ALFA-ARC platform, It’s truly an SUV meant for all! Know more - https://t.co/LO9lXakPkN#TATAPUNCH #TataMotors pic.twitter.com/i7MwWhnnvY — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) August 23, 2021

He further said, "True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors' products and catering to the needs of customers, who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from". It is the first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language.