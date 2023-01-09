Pune, January 9: Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, has said their Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster dose against Covid-19 in the next 10 to 15 days. Poonawalla told the media that the vaccine works very well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Bharati Vidyapeeth University here on Sunday, the SII CEO said: "Central Government has a lot of stock of Covisheild and also Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster in the next 10 to 15 days." Adar Poonawalla Gets Patangrao Kadam Award, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Hails SII CEO for COVID-19 Vaccine Work.

On being asked about the availability of the Covisheild vaccine, and its lack of supply to the state and district, Adar Poonawalla said, "The central government has a lot of stock of Covisheild they can give it to the state, as of now production of Covisheild is at a halt at SII, we can start it if needed but the Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster in the next 10 to 15 days, it works well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus." COVID-19 Vaccine: Biological E, Bharat Biotech Together Sitting on Stockpile of 250 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Ready To Dispatch When Orders Received.

He added, "During Covid-19, everyone was looking at India, not just in terms of healthcare but because the country managed to take care of a huge population and also helped 70 to 80 nations, This was all possible because of the leadership of our central government and state governments, healthcare workers, manufacturers, all of whom worked together with one common goal."

Poonawalla was also conferred with an award by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Dr Patangrao Kadam's birth anniversary in Maharashtra.

