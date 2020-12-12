Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Leaders and workers of the Communist Party of India (CPI) demonstrated in Vijayawada on Friday, demanding the state government to allot the houses under Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Holding the placards and raising slogans, CPI member alleged that the state government was delaying the allotment of the intended beneficiaries.

Also Read | India Pledges $2 Billion Philanthropy for COVID-19 Care.

"On behalf of the CPI party, we are requesting the Chief Minister Jaganmohan government to allot the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries. Because for the last two to three years they are waiting for their houses. But his government is neglecting the TIDCO houses," said CPI state secretary L Ramakrishna.

"After 18 months of their rule, they are not even investing a single rupee on the TICO issues. This is very unfortunate, they are not providing the electricity, water or drainage system," he added.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 98-Lakh Mark With a Spike of 30,005 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 1,42,628.

Earlier this month, a similar march was taken out by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs led by the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)