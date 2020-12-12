New Delhi, December 12: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 98-lakh mark on Saturday with 30,005 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total coronavirus infections in the country rose to 98,26,775 today. The country now has a total of 3,59,819 active cases, while as many as 93,24,328 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the country. As many as 33,494 new discharges have been recorded in the last 24 hours. With 442 new fatalities, the death toll in the country mounted to 1,42,628. India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker: A Look at SII, Bharat Biotech, Other Leading Candidates and Expected Dates of Launch.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands has improved to 94.74 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent. India has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of just 3.71% of India’s Total Positive Cases. The active caseload had significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749) on Friday, which was the lowest after 146 days. The Health Ministry on Friday informed that 72.39% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Ten States/UTs account for 79.95% of new deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,72,440 cases till date. The new infections dropped below the 5,000-mark for the sixth day with 4,268 fresh cases getting reported on Friday. The state reported 87 deaths, taking the state's overall coronavirus death toll to 48,059.

