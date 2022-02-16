New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The CPI(M) hit out at the government on Wednesday over its "extravagant" expenditures on statues and the Central Vista project, alleging that it is borrowing money to run the country.

In a series of tweets, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the BJP-led Centre of leading the country towards a "debt trap".

"Stop extravagant unnecessary expenditures on statues, central vista, buying expensive PM's planes and cars etc. Stop tax concessions to corporates.

"Tax the super rich, provide relief to people. Modi govt lives on borrowing to run the economy. Central govt liabilities would be ? 1522 LCr, 59% of the GDP going up to 88.4% if state govts' liabilities are added. Interest payments on this is 48.6% of central tax revenue. Modi govt pushing India into a debt trap," he said.

Yechury said it is "cruel" at a time when lakhs of youngsters in the country are jobless.

"MGNREGA is the only option for livelihood. Modi govt cuts allocation. 29% less person-days than last year and 17 per cent less than pre-pandemic. Tax the super rich and double MGNREGA allocation," he said.

