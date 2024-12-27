Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 27 (PTI) A fresh controversy erupted after CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar strongly criticised LDF-backed Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese for meeting BJP state president K Surendran on Christmas Day.

Alleging political opportunism, Sunil Kumar, the LDF candidate who lost to Union Minister Suresh Gopi in this year's Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur, claimed on Friday that receiving a cake from Surendran was part of a planned political move.

Sunil Kumar, a former minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet, told a TV channel that the issue was “not about the cake” but reflected a larger concern about Varghese retaining the Mayor's post despite his apparent allegiance to the BJP.

The CPI had previously demanded Varghese's removal, citing his allegedly shifting political loyalties.

Varghese also faced earlier criticism for meeting and welcoming Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate at the time.

During the BJP's Sneha Sandesha Yathra campaign, Surendran visited Varghese and offered him a Christmas cake, sparking political backlash.

Sunil Kumar alleged the gesture was deliberate, stating, "K Surendran did not offer cakes to any other mayor."

He further claimed that Varghese, who was appointed under unique political circumstances, had previously worked for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.

"There's nothing more to say. He should continue in his role, but not at the cost of the Left Front," Kumar said, adding that the LDF must decide on Varghese's future.

In the 55-member council, both the LDF and UDF hold 24 seats each, with the BJP holding six, making Varghese's position as an independent councillor crucial to the balance of power.

Defending his actions, Varghese stated that Christmas is a season of love and goodwill and argued that receiving Surendran was not politically motivated. "I don't need to justify my actions to Sunil Kumar," he remarked.

BJP state president K Surendran responded on Facebook, suggesting Sunil Kumar was still grappling with his Lok Sabha defeat to Suresh Gopi.

Surendran claimed to have visited several community leaders and bishops during Christmas, presenting cakes and exchanging greetings, none of which were politicised.

He also pointed out that he had visited Sunil Kumar's home in Thrissur, where he was warmly welcomed. "Political stances are different; friendship is different," Surendran said.

Malayalam actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi won against CPI candidate Sunil Kumar by a margin of 74,686 votes in the Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

