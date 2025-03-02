Patna, Mar 2 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday charged the BJP with trying to "dominate" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but ducked a query on realignment if the JD(U) chief chose to dump the NDA.

Bhattacharya briefly interacted with journalists here on the sidelines of 'Badlo Bihar Mahajutan', a well-attended rally organised by his party at the historical Gandhi Maidan.

The Left leader was asked about speculations that Kumar, who recently turned 74, had grown wary that the BJP might ditch him once the assembly election was over, after contesting the polls under his leadership, and that the JD(U) supremo might do yet another volte face to foil any such attempts.

To a query as to whether Kumar, who abruptly quit the Mahagathbandhan last year, would be welcome back if he showed the willingness to return, Bhattacharya said, "I would only say that Nitish ji is no longer the Nitish ji of yore. It is the BJP which is calling the shots in the state government. The party is trying to dominate him. The people of the state are aware of this conspiracy. They will punish the party in the elections".

He also dismissed suggestions that the BJP and its allies had the upper hand, in view of the NDA's stunning back-to-back victories in Maharashtra and Delhi assembly polls.

"Maharashtra and Delhi are distant lands. Let us look at Jharkhand, which was once a part of undivided Bihar. Our alliance won Jharkhand and we are confident of an even bigger victory in Bihar", said Bhattacharya.

He also cited a much talked about recently released pre-poll survey, saying "50 per cent of people have said they will vote for a change while another 25 per cent, who have not made up their minds, admit that they are dissatisfied with the government".

"Bihar has historically fought against injustice, right from the Revolt of 1857. It will do so again in the upcoming polls", he added.

To a query about Waqf Bill, he said, "It just an attempt at grabbing land belonging to the poor. BJP has done this to tribals at many places. The party seems inspired from US President Donald Trump who has openly expressed the wish to capture the Gaza strip".

Bhattacharya asserted that "the polls in Bihar will be fought on people's issues. The BJP will try its level best to polarise the electorate by raising issues like infiltration of Bangladeshi immigrants. But we must not get distracted".

