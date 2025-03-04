New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A CPI(M) delegation including its Politburo member Brinda Karat visited the family of a one-month-old girl who recently died during a police raid in Rajasthan, and demanded the immediate arrest of all police personnel involved in the incident, the party said on Tuesday.

Police had gone to a house in Naugawan police station area of Alwar on Saturday to apprehend an accused in a cyber fraud case. The family members alleged policemen stepped on the one-month-old child, who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother. The infant succumbed to injuries on the spot.

"A delegation from the CPI(M), including Brinda Karat, Kishan Parikh (secretary, Rajasthan State Committee), Sumitra Chopra (State Secretariat member, Rajasthan State Committee), and Raisa (district secretary), visited the family of one-month-old Alishda, who was killed by police brutality on March 2, 2025," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"The incident occurred at 6 am on March 2, when a group of policemen forcefully broke down the outer wall of Imran's modest home. When Razida, the mother, opened the door, she was manhandled and dragged outside by male officers," the party said.

"The policemen, wearing boots, then jumped onto the bed where the infant was sleeping, crushing her, resulting in her immediate death. The police acted without a warrant or prior notice. Imran, a daily wage labourer with no criminal record, and his family have been subjected to this unimaginable tragedy," it said.

The Left party said the "horrific" act highlights the vulnerability of poor and marginalized families, "exacerbated by the anti-Muslim agenda perpetuated by the BJP-led state government".

The CPI(M) delegation expressed solidarity with the grieving family and assured them of full support.

"The CPI(M) condemns this heinous act and calls for justice to be served swiftly and impartially," the statement said.

The Left leaders also demanded immediate arrest of all police personnel involved, on charges of murder, strict punishment of the police station in-charge responsible for the incident starting with his immediate suspension, and provision of immediate compensation to the affected family.

They also said measures should be taken to ensure such illegal and brutal actions by law enforcement are halted.

On Monday, two head constables and three constables were sent to police lines in connection with the infant's death. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far, officials had said.

