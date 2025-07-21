New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Amra Ram on Monday launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not chairing the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Amra Ram said, "There should have been a special session on Pahalgam (terror attack). When the PM doesn't come to chair the all-party meeting, it shows that they don't want to conduct any discussions."

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to reporters in Punjab's Bathinda, BJP MP Thakur replied to a question related to PM Modi's absence from the all-party meeting which took place in New Delhi on Sunday.

He stated that the monsoon session of the Parliament will run from July 21 to August 21, and stressed that earlier sessions used to end on August 15; however, for the sake of more discussion, the date of the session has been extended.

Thakur further highlighted that if any question related to PM Modi arises in Parliament, he is always present.

"The monsoon session of Parliament will run from July 21 to August 21. Earlier, most sessions used to end by August 15, but we have set the date of August 21 so that more discussions can take place, bills can be passed, and issues related to the public and national interest can be raised. Whenever any question related to PM Modi arises in Parliament, he is present in the House... If the Prime Minister has to attend any important meeting, it is in the interest of the nation", he told reporters.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.

The Opposition INDIA bloc is gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Air India (AI) 171 crash. (ANI)

