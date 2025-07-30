New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences to the innocent civilians killed in the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, the soldier killed in the line of duty, and those who have suffered and died in the recent shelling and escalation.

While participating in a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Kumar reaffirmed the Communist Party of India's solidarity with their families and all affected citizens.

Also Read | Is the Government Offering INR 15 Lakh Returns on INR 21,000 Investment Scheme Promoted by PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Video.

Raising a matter of deep injustice, Sandosh Kumar drew attention to the martyrdom of Agniveer Murali Naik from Andhra Pradesh, who laid down his life during Operation Sindoor.

"Despite this ultimate sacrifice, his family is not eligible for pension or long-term benefits under the Agniveer scheme. This is a national shame. The Agnipath recruitment scheme not only disrespects the sacrifices of our soldiers but also weakens the very structure of our armed forces," the CPI MP said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs With Penalty on India From August 1 for Buying Military Equipment and Energy From Russia.

He demanded an immediate withdrawal and called upon the government to fill the over one lakh sanctioned vacancies in the armed forces in a meaningful, secure, and dignified manner.

Sandosh Kumar firmly believed that no lasting solution can come out of a war, but the rhetoric of the BJP compelled them to ask a tough question.

"The ruling party claims that Pakistan is a factory of terrorism. If this is your understanding, what made you call for a ceasefire? What diplomatic or geopolitical pressure compelled the Modi government to halt operations midway? These are legitimate questions that cannot be brushed aside by loud rhetoric," Kumar said in the Rajya Sabha.

He further said that the conspicuous silence of the Modi government when it comes to repeated offensive remarks made by Donald Trump targeting India's moral sovereignty.

"Prime Minister Modi is the fourth most-followed global leader on X, yet not a single word of condemnation has been issued. While Pakistan's aggression on our territorial sovereignty was responded with Operation Sindoor, Trump's insults to our moral sovereignty received only "Operation Silence" from the BJP," he said.

The CPI MP pointed out that all political parties, including the CPI, were united in their resolve against terrorism and supported Operation Sindoor.

"However, the BJP is now attempting to monopolise the narrative of patriotism and project itself as the only defender of national interest. This is both false and dishonest. The BJP's duplicity stands exposed when contrasted with its conduct after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Instead of demonstrating unity, the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi rushed to the site of the tragedy, held a press conference, and accused the UPA government of being weak. Within three days, full-page BJP advertisements declared: "Brutal terror attack. Weak government. Incapable," Sandosh Kumar said.

"The CPI condemns this opportunism. For the BJP, nationalism is a marketing tool. For the Left, it is a matter of lived commitment to the sovereignty, unity, and dignity of the Indian people," he affirmed.

Sandosh Kumar also strongly condemned the "communalization" of nationalism, as was seen during Operation Sindoor.

"The Godi media, aided and abetted by the BJP, tried their best to communise the situation and fueled warmongering in a sensitive situation. A BJP Minister from Madhya Pradesh disgracefully linked Colonel Sofia Quraishi to terrorists purely based on her religion. No action has been taken, and he continues to enjoy a position in the BJP. Such hateful statements demoralise the armed forces and further the designs of enemies who seek to divide our nation from within," he said.

"We recall the words of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri after the 1965 war: that our conflict with Pakistan was political, not religious. The BJP's actions today completely betray that principled stand. The Sangha Parivar is trying day and night to draw religious lines in every village of the country. Their politics of division strengthens the very forces of terror we are fighting," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)