New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about certain acts by overenthusiastic bureaucrats which are seen as undemocratic by the teaching community, with the potential to diminish the government's image among teachers and the general public.

Binoy Viswam in his letter to Bihar Chief Minister said, "I write this letter to bring to your knowledge certain developments which have creating apprehensions in the teaching community. I would like to start by congratulating the Mahagathbandhan Government of Bihar for providing stable employment to 1.20 lakh teachers in a single day in an unprecedented move which deserves laurels. The Mahagathbandhan Governement under your leadership has changed Bihar's image in providing employment and has attracted the attention of youth from other states as well."

"However, certain acts by overenthusiastic bureaucrats are being seen as undemocratic by the teaching community, with the potential to diminish the Government's image among teachers and the general public," he added.

Binoy Viswam further said in a letter that a senior officer looking after the Education Department is regularly issuing orders that are undemocratic in nature and are being seen by teachers as restrictions on their rights.

"These orders have directed the teaching community not to assemble, form their organisations, refrain from giving opinions and not to use social media to express their thoughts. These orders are justifiably seen as being as anti trade- unions," he said.

"While the Mahagathbandhan Government of Bihar is striving to uphold its commitments to employment generation and social justice, these acts by officials may have effect of diverting the focus from critical issues. Teaching community in Bihar has protested against these acts and it should be paid heed to" he added

CPI Upper House MP from Kerala requested Bihar CM to look into the matter and address the concern being raised by teachers.

"I request you in this background to look into the matter, address the concern being raised by teachers and take appropriate action with regards to the officials behind these undemocratic orders" he said further. (ANI)

