CPI cadres staging a protest near the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai against the USA attack on Venezuela (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu CPI State Secretary Muthuarasan led the protest, which was held near Kamarajar Arangam on Anna Salai, with cadres of the CPI staging a protest near the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai against the United States over its actions on Venezuela.

The protesters raised slogans accusing the US government of violating international law and undermining the sovereignty of Venezuela. They also condemned what they described as attempts to arrest the President of Venezuela.

A large police force was deployed near the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai as a precaution. Police officials warned the CPI cadres that they would be detained if they attempted to proceed with the protest.

On Sunday, Left Parties strongly denounced and condemned the United States' "aggression and the kidnapping of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and called for nationwide protests in solidarity with the people of Latin America.

In a joint statement, five Left Parties, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), termed the US operation as a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter.

The Left Parties further supported Venezuelans mobilising in large numbers against US aggression and in defence of their country's sovereignty.

The US on Saturday captured Venezuelan dictator Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, after conducting a targeted military operation. This action was taken in alignment with US allegations that Maduro was involved in drug trafficking and had rigged the 2024 election.

The US had previously imposed sanctions on Venezuela and offered a USD 50 million bounty for Maduro's arrest.

Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn and is set to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court, as per CNN.

Earlier today, during their first court appearance in New York, Venezuela's deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused the United States government of abducting them from their home country, CNN reported.

As per CNN on Monday (local time), both Maduro and Flores denied the drug trafficking and weapons-related charges filed against them and, for now, did not contest their continued detention. The appearance marked a historic moment and the beginning of what is expected to be a prolonged legal battle, as their defence is likely to challenge the legality of their military capture.

After the military operation to arrest Maduro, US President Donald Trump said, "We're in charge."

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 17, CNN reported. (ANI)

