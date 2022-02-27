Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is to hold its 23rd congress in Ernakulam from March 1 to 4, the party has said.

Also Read | Delhi: Rape Graph on the Rise in National Capital, Most Victims Target of Men Known to Them.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Union Minister Narayan Rane and His MLA Son Nitesh Rane for Defaming Kin of Late Disha Salian.

The conference would be inaugurated by general secretary of the party Sitaram Yechury.

Secretary of the party in the State Kodiyeri Balakrishnan would present the political organisational report during the conference, said Mohanan, district secretary and convenor of the reception committee.

As part of the conference, an exhibiton on art and history has been arranged.

Cultural programmes too would be part of the meet.

Thousands of sculptures of historical figures and historical events have been set up here.

On March 2, politburo member Prakash Karat would inaugurate a seminar on 'Constitution, Federalism and Secularism- the Future of Indian Democracy.' On March 3, a cultural meet would be held and be inaugurated by M Baby, another politburo member. On March 4, a public meeting would be inaugurated by Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan.

The programmes would be held in accordance with the COVID-19 health protocol.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)