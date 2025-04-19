New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Communist Party of India's (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Saturday wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and sought urgent intervention for the revocation of US Visas of Indian students.

John Brittas in a letter to External Affairs Minister said that "I write to draw your urgent attention to the deeply distressing and increasingly alarming situation being faced by hundreds of Indian students in the United States, whose visas have been summarily revoked without prior notice or sufficient explanation, plunging their academic careers into grave uncertainty."

"As reported widely in national dailies, scores of Indian students, many of whom had already commenced their academic pursuits, have found their US visas abruptly cancelled or placed under process for cancellation," he added

Brittas further added that what deepens the distress is the nature of the reasons cited for these visa revocations-many of which are astonishingly petty, disproportionate, and wholly incongruous with the gravity of the action taken.

"Students have reportedly faced cancellations for minor traffic violations such as speeding or misdemeanors, inadvertent lapses in documentation, unintentional academic infractions without formal inquiry, social media expressions or journalistic writings-especially on issues like the Palestinian conflict-as well as minor incidents such as inadvertently failing to scan or catalogue items correctly while using self-checkout kiosks in stores. In many of these cases, the individuals were never formally charged or prosecuted, or were subsequently discharged of any wrongdoing, making the punitive visa cancellation all the more indefensible," he said.

The leader further said that, as gathered from various "news reports," many of such police interactions involved situations that most American citizens would consider "routine or inconsequential."

"These included students who were issued speeding tickets for marginal breaches-such as 70 mph in a 65-mph zone or 80 mph in a 70-mph zone-and others who had tickets for illegal parking, expired vehicle registration, or failure to wear a seatbelt," he added

Brittas further wrote in a letter to EAM that these incidents have been invoked to justify the extreme step of visa revocation.

"The absence of transparency and the denial of an opportunity to be heard starkly contravene the principles of natural justice, creating a chilling atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among thousands of Indian students striving for legitimate academic pursuits in the United States. Some were reportedly even coerced into signing voluntary departure agreements under duress, and several were instructed to exit the country quietly-being warned of severe legal consequences should they voice objections," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that what is particularly troubling is the opaque and arbitrary nature of these actions, which appear to lack both procedural fairness and proportionality.

"Some students have not even been informed of the precise grounds for such drastic measures, and many are now grappling with legal ambiguity, financial loss, academic disruption, and emotional trauma-far away from their families and support systems," he said.

The CPI(M) MP added that the gravity and magnitude of the issue demand a robust and coordinated diplomatic response by the Government of India.

"We must not allow our youth to be subjected to indignities and jeopardy on foreign soil. We need to stand firmly by them in their hour of crisis," he said.

John Brittas urged EAM to take up the matter with the United States Government at the highest appropriate levels, seeking clarity, reversal of unfair visa cancellations, and an assurance of non-discriminatory and transparent treatment of Indian students.

He also requested to give instructions to the Missions to provide all possible legal and consular assistance to those affected, including representation and welfare support. (ANI)

