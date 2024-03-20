Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to provide a pension of Rs 1,500 to women, citing it as a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

In contrast, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, arguing that the pension scheme, offering Rs 1500 to women, had been notified prior to the Model Code of Conduct's enforcement and thus should proceed as planned.

The CPI(M) District Secretary Sanjay Chauhan accused the BJP of hindering women's access to the Rs 1500 monthly pension by opposing the completion of forms necessary for its implementation.

Chauhan alleged that this stance reflects the BJP's true agenda influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sanjay Chauhan said, "The BJP is opposing the filling of forms given to women for the transfer of pension worth Rs 1500 per month. Chauhan said that the BJP is against the women of the state and it shows the real thinking of the BJP as per the guidelines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)."

Chauhan demanded that these forms should be filled continuously so that women can get Rs 1500 per month. The CPI (M) has warned of an aggressive protest if the state government does not implement the pension scheme.

The CPI(M) leader further said that his party will protest at the block, Mandal and Tehsil level across the state on March 27 if the scheme to provide Rs 1500 per month in honorarium is not implemented.

"We on behalf of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Himachal Pradesh State Committee, have come before your good self in a preventive capacity so that lakhs of women in our State are not denied their right to receive Pension as notified by the State Government vide Notification no. SJE-B-F(10) 1/2024 dated 13.3.2024, prior to the notification to the Lok Sabha elections made by the Election Commission of India," the CPI(M) memorandum to the CEO read.

Hinting at the BJP, the CPIM alleged that the complaint had been filed with the motive to satisfy the "political philosophy" of their party.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist), is aware that a flimsy complaint has been made by your good self with a political motive just to satisfy the political philosophy of their party to deny a pension of Rs 1500 per month to all the eligible women above the age of 18 years," the memorandum further read.

The CPIM's memorandum mentioned that Himachal Pradesh has the highest percentage of working women in the country, and the nature of work carried out by them is mainly agricultural, which is passing through a deep agrarian crisis.

This is the primary reason that more than fifty per cent of women are victims of anaemia in the state, it said, adding that denying pension worth Rs 1500 amounts to gross injustice and against the tenants of the Constitution.

The memorandum said that the BJP's complaint has overtones of the "16-century philosophy of Manuwad" which considers women as "second-class citizens".

"We are confident your good self-will, based upon the prudence of law, and also upon the principle of a modern society ignores the complaint made to you by vested interest, which has overtones of the 16-century philosophy of Manuwad to treat women as second-class citizens by denying them the rightful claim to receive their pension amount," it said. (ANI)

