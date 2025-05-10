New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday welcomed the cessation of hostilities decision by India and Pakistan, saying people of both countries deserve peace for their progress and prosperity

The party urged the two countries to ensure that the people do not have to suffer from the evil of terrorism.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) positively notes the announcement of ceasefire that would come to effect immediately, between India and Pakistan. The people of both countries deserve peace for their progress and prosperity. We earnestly hope that the two countries build on this and ensure that the people do not have to suffer from the evil of terrorism. Steps should be taken to ensure that there is no further confrontation," CPI(M) said in an official statement.

Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press briefing said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5:00 pm.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

"Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce that the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he said.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives, including one Nepali national.

Following this, Pakistan escalated hostilities, engaging in unprovoked military actions using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

