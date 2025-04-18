Lucknow, Apr 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Transport Department, which is running a month-long crackdown on unauthorized e-rickshaws, on Thursday said that 18,816 challans have been issued till now under the campaign.

Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh conducted a detailed review of the ongoing operations on the 16th day of the campaign, said an official statement issued here.

The review focused on the performance of districts in removing unregistered e-rickshaws and autos from roads to ensure better traffic management for the public.

Based on their contributions, a list of best-performing and least-performing districts was compiled.

The districts showing minimal action have been served show-cause notices for their poor performance.

Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Sanjay Singh, the campaign's nodal officer, said the drive against unauthorized e-rickshaws has been running continuously since April 1 on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions.

The campaign is also being monitored at the state level.

The transport officials have been issued show-cause notices in districts where the pace of the campaign is slow and asked to explain the delay.

Singh said that notices have been sent to transport officers in Amroha, Kasganj, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Sultanpur, Siddharthnagar, Mau, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Badaun, Sambhal, Shravasti, Jhansi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Shamli, Maharajganj, Deoria, Hathras and Lalitpur.

He said that a total of 18,816 challans were issued in the first 16 days, while 2,316 unregistered e-rickshaws were fined.

Singh added that 6,662 e-rickshaws were also seized in this period.

The chief minister had directed that a special drive be conducted from April 1 to 30 to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

The drive is being carried out under the joint supervision of the Transport Department, district administration and police authorities.

