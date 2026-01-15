India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 15: Over the last two decades after their celebrated collaboration on the successful thriller Double Deal, ace producer Ashvin Gidwani of AGP World and renowned filmmaker- actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar have reunited for Lovable Rascal, a theatrical production that has already resonated strongly with audiences. The play now returns for an exclusive Republic Day special performance on 26th January 2026 at 7:30 pm at Nehru Centre Auditorium, and on 28th February 2026 at 7:00 pm at Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

'Lovable Rascal' is adapted from Manjrekar's acclaimed Marathi play 'Filter Coffee', which has earned praise for blending the complexities of life seamlessly with relatable characters and everyday humour. AGP World's Hinglish adaptation of the play, a layered tale of love, loss, and hidden truths waiting to be uncovered, goes thus Amruta, a widow and artist, leads a quiet life with her house-help and a paying guest until a mysterious presence disrupts her calm. What starts as a subtle intrusion soon sparks an unexpected connection, reigniting her art and long-buried emotions. But beneath the surface, loyalties blur and intentions shift.

Speaking about the collaboration, Gidwani expresses, "Mahesh is one of the finest storytellers in Indian cinema and theatre. I have seen him at work over the years and his understanding of the medium is fantastic. After 'Double Deal', we had often spoken about working together again, and 'Lovable Rascal' felt like the perfect project. It's witty, heartwarming, and grounded in situations everyone can relate to. The response to the first two shows has been immensely encouraging. At AGP World, we're committed to delivering meaningful yet entertaining theatre, and this play captures that essence."

Manjrekar, whose repertoire spans across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, speaks warmly about his long-standing association with Ashvin Gidwani. "Working with Ashvin again after 'Double Deal' feels like reconnecting with an old rhythm," he shares. "Our creative synergy has evolved from just collaborating to truly co-creating, where ideas flow freely and every character, every scene, is crafted with mutual trust," he shares.

Having experienced many reinventions through his journey as an actor, writer, and director, Manjrekar sees 'Lovable Rascal' as yet another turning point. For him, this production is not just an adaptation but a reimagining of how he approaches theatre. "With 'Lovable Rascal', I wanted to retain the heart of 'Filter Coffee' while making it accessible and engaging for an English-speaking audience. 'Lovable Rascal' marks a reinvention in how I approach theatre itself, translating a deeply rooted Marathi sensibility into a language and style that connects globally, without losing its emotional core. It's a challenge, but also an opportunity to grow, to experiment, and to bridge cultures through the universal language of storytelling. Sharing this story on Republic Day adds a meaningful layer to the experience."

The cast of the play includes popular VJ Anusha Dandekar, celebrated for her work as an MTV VJ, television host, and performer across film and music, adding charm, energy, and modern sensibility to the stage; and Sumedh Mudgalkar, of 'RadhaKrishn' fame, a trained dancer who began his journey on dance reality shows before rising to prominence as an actor, bringing versatility and a layered emotional range to his role. They are joined by Jayesh Thakkar, Kuhu Singh, and Karan Bendre, combining seasoned performers with fresh talent in a dynamic ensemble.

For AGP World, Lovable Rascal continues its tradition of presenting impactful and high-quality theatre under Ashvin Gidwani's leadership. With landmark productions such as Barff, Devdas - The Musical, The Scent of a Man, Sai The Musical, and Blame It on Bollywood, the company has consistently raised the bar for Indian theatre. Conceived over five years of creative dialogue, Lovable Rascal stands as a testament to AGP World's commitment to meaningful storytelling, premium production values, and theatre that resonates across audiences and cultures.

Catch the exclusive performance of AGP World's Lovable Rascal on 26th January 2026 at 7:30 pm, at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai, and on 28th February 2026 at 7:00 pm at Tata Theatre, NCPA.

