Patna (Bihar) [India], October 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shakti Singh Yadav has lauded his party leader Tejashwi Yadav for promising to enact a law ensuring government jobs for every state household, saying that such a decision can only be taken by someone who feels the pain of the people.

Speaking with ANI, Shakti Singh Yadav assured that the INDIA bloc will cooperate on seat sharing as they are fighting for change.

Also Read | TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: Supreme Court to Hear Today Plea for Independent Probe Into Karur Stampede.

"Tejashwi vows to provide a job to every jobless family... This decision can only be made by someone who feels the pain of Bihar and takes the situation seriously. The credibility of the current government is dead. Allied parties will cooperate everywhere. It should be a collective responsibility as to who will contest in which seat. This time we are not fighting to lose; this time Tejashwi is fighting for change in Bihar," he added.

Meanwhile, Ashok Choudhary termed the promise as an "election bubble," and stressed people's trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Notification Issued for 1st Phase, Nominations for 121 Constituencies Can Be Filed Till October 17.

"This is just an election bubble. What matters is how people in the state feel about RJD leaders and what they want. This is an election stunt. The people of the state are aware that Nitish Kumar runs a stable government and manages it effectively. Tejashwi Yadav is merely trying to create a sensation by promising jobs. I don't think the public will accept this," Choudhary told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced that he would introduce a law ensuring government jobs for every household if his party were to be voted to power in Bihar, stating that he did not need to provide any proof to implement his announcement.

"We have made a historic announcement today. We strive for economic justice, in addition to social justice, for the people. Today, we have announced that any family in Bihar without a government job will be offered a government job within 20 days of our government's formation. In 20 months, there will be no family that will not have a govt job...When every family in Bihar has a govt job, everyone will run the Bihar Govt besides Tejashwi...Tejashwi ki umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai. So, we do not need to give proof. People of Bihar know that Tejashwi will do what he says," Yadav told ANI.

The RJD leader said that he has the vision and willpower to implement the announcement. He highlighted that his party has done extensive research and a survey to implement the plan.

"Had this not been possible, Tejashwi would not have said it. All that is needed is willpower; we have that. We have vision...I think we don't need to give proof. We have made it clear that Tejashwi does not announce without studying it, without scientific research," he said.

The promise came ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The result will be out on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)