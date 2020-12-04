Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): Crime Branch has arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi in connection with a disproportionate assets case against IFS officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash.

Panigarahi was expelled from the primary membership of Biju Janta Dal on November 29 by its president Naveen Patnaik.

Also Read | December 5 Bharat Bandh Trends on Twitter After Tribal Army Calls For Nationwide Strike in Support of Farmers’ Protest.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)