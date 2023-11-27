New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday of being 'crime master Gogo', a fictional character who dupes people and accused the AAP government of discrepancies in the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) tendering process for upgrading its sewage treatment plants.

Questioning the AAP government's silence on the Delhi Jal Board scam, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "There are many illegalities in the said scam, but the 'crime-master' Gogo (Arvind Kejriwal) will not speak a word on corruption-related matters."

Bhatia said ten sewage treatment plants in the city were divided into two categories and only upgradation was to be done in the first category, while in the second category, the work was related to increasing the capacity.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "If there is any politician in India who has mastered the art of corruption, lies, and deceit then it is Arvind Kejriwal..."

He added that the estimated cost of the project was Rs 1,500 crore but the Delhi Jal Board awarded contracts worth around Rs 1,938 crore last year.

Alleging the AAP government's corruption in the Delhi Jal Board scam, Bhatia said, "A scam related to the Delhi Jal Board has surfaced. 10 STP (sewage treatment plants) divided into two categories. In the first category, only upgradation was to be done and in the second category, work was to be done to increase the capacity. Its estimated cost was Rs 1,500 crore but in 2022, the Delhi Jal Board awarded the contracts, the total value of which was around Rs 1,938 crore."

Meanwhile, Virendra Sachdeva, President of the Delhi BJP, sent detailed notes to investigating agencies and the Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, requesting an investigation into the alleged discrepancies.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the AAP government has done a Rs 3,753 crore worth 'scam' in Delhi Jal Board.

"Evidence is a matter of investigation and some documents will somehow come into the investigation. We got to know through sources that they have continuously done scams of Rs 3,753 crore under various heads...In many places, accounting details are not there...During this time, the government was of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal was the CM and other ministers were also there," Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi AAP Minister Atishi Marlena wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding suspension and disciplinary action against Finance Secretary Ashish C Verma for allegedly stopping funds from the Delhi Jal Board, citing that non-release of funds can lead to a public health crisis soon.

"As far as DJB is concerned, non-release of funds can lead to a public health crisis; soon, there will be large parts of Delhi getting contaminated water, sewer lines will be overflowing, and water shortages will be seen. For a critical public utility like water, funds have to be released in a matter of hours, not even days, since it is the lifeline of the city," Atishi said. (ANI)

