Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police during an encounter in Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the killed criminal has been identified as Nafees, who has dozens of cases registered against him. Nafees, who had remained absconding, was a resident of Kandhla in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Bestiality in Pune: 55-Year-Old Man Indulges in 'Unnatural Sex' With Dog in Maharashtra's Model Colony, Arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shamli Narendra Pratap Singh said that the police spotted two miscreants on a bike last night and made attempts to stop them, after which they fired upon the personnel. He informed that a police team caught the miscreants later, in which criminal Nafees was killed in retaliatory firing.

"The police officers were patrolling here last night. During this, two miscreants were spotted on a bike. As attempts were made to stop them, they fired upon the police personnel. Their vehicle number was noted and traced, after which the entire department here was alerted. The police had an encounter with the miscreants who attacked the officers. In retaliatory firing, a miscreant was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead," SP Singh said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana October 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 16th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme? Check Latest Update.

"The (deceased) criminal, Nafees, was a resident of Kandhla and had 34 criminal cases registered against him. A bounty worth Rs 1 lakh was issued in his name. Another accused who was accompanying him is absconding. We are investigating it further," he added.

During the encounter, police seized a pistol and a bike, among other things. The encounter took place near Bhabisa village in the Kandhla police station area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)