Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) A notorious criminal involved in eight cases was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Leniency in Dealing With Juveniles Making Them Emboldened to Indulge in Heinous Crimes.

Abrar Afzal, a resident of lower Panghai village, was involved in eight criminal cases registered at different police stations, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam.

He repeatedly engaged in criminal activities like theft and burglary which are prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and posed a serious threat to the safety and security of lives and property of citizens, he said.

Also Read | Telangana Public Health Official Srinivasa Rao Touches CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's Feet, Triggers Row (Watch Video).

The detention order of the accused was issued by the district magistrate of Rajouri on the basis of a report submitted by the police. Afzal has been lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail here, the SSP said.

Aslam said the police will continue to take such action against anti-social elements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)