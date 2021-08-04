Ghaziabad, Aug 4 (PTI) A man, who has a dozen criminal cases registered against him, was arrested on Wednesday after an exchange of fire with police in Vasundhara area here, officials said.

The Shahibabad police had launched a vehicle-checking drive at Mohan Nagar trisection around 1 pm based on a tip-off about two bike-borne criminals, who were active in Trans Hindan area, coming there.

When the police team tried to intercept the suspects, they, instead sped away towards the Hindan river.

Police immediately flashed the message on wireless to all the nearby police stations about the suspects and began chasing the bike, DSP Abhay Mishra of Indirapuram circle said.

The suspects were surrounded by police in the Vasundhara area. In a bid to escape, the motorcyclist rode the bike on a muddy road, due to which the vehicle skidded and they fell down.

To avoid be arrested, the suspects opened fire at the policemen. One of the suspects suffered a gunshot injury when the police retaliated, the DSP said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The DSP said the injured suspect was identified as Chandan, originally hailing from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and residing in Shankar Vihar colony of Bisrakh police station area in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

His accomplice managed to give police the slip and could not be traced after a detailed combing, DSP Mishra said.

One country-made pistol, two used and two live cartridges and a bike used in crimes were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, police said.

Chandan has a dozen cases registered against him at various police stations in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, the DSP added.

