Lucknow, May 18 (PTI) A notorious criminal, who had shot dead a trailer truck driver and looted Rs 4 crore worth goods, succumbed to injuries sustained during an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Santosh alias Raju (38), a resident of Porai Kalan in Jaunpur district, was injured by a bullet during an encounter on Sunday, he said.

In a statement, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said, "At 10 pm on May 17, 2025, an encounter took place between Kokhraj police and criminals on NH-2 near Kakoda village in Kaushambi district, in which a notorious criminal, Santosh alias Raju (38), a resident of Porai Kalan of Jaunpur district, was injured by a bullet. He died while being taken to the hospital."

Kumar added that Santosh and his two associates had looted a trailer truck loaded with copper and shot dead its driver Sanwarmal Meena (40), a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, under Kokhraj police station limits on May 15.

The trailer truck, loaded with 32 tonnes of railway contact wires worth Rs 4 crore, was heading to Prayagraj from a private company in Gujarat's Valsad when the incident happened.

The looted trailer truck, along with the goods, has been recovered from the criminal, the DGP said, adding that efforts are on to nab Santosh's accomplices.

He said the deceased criminal and his accomplices used to stop vehicles carrying iron rods, petrol, diesel and other goods on the outskirts of different cities, kill the drivers and loot the goods.

A case was registered under Sections 309 (4) (robbery), 103(1) (punishment for murder), 317(2) (stolen property), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the DGP said.

One 20-wheeled trailer truck, copper wires in wooden boxes, one white colour Ertiga car used in the robbery, a country-made pistol and cartridges have been recovered from the criminal, the police statement said.

