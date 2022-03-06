New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi may be criticised by many but there are some enduringly relevant aspects of him which his critics should pay attention to in today's times, according to historian-writer Ramachandra Guha.

"Gandhi in his lifetime belonged to everyone, in his afterlife he belonged to no one. He is beyond identity politics. He is a universal figure, he is affirmed and avowed in many parts of the world," said Guha during a conversation with sociologist Nandini Sundar on 'The Itineraries of a Historian' here on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 3 Women Employees of Spa Consume Poison Outside Police Station in Shamli After Accusation of Being Involved in Sex Racket.

He went on to add, "Although he may be criticised by many Indians, there are some enduringly relevant aspects of Gandhi. I wish that some of his critics would pay attention to those, especially in today's times".

Guha said Gandhi, of all the modern Indians, anticipated the present environmental crisis more acutely and poignantly than anyone else.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Strong Surface Winds To Prevail Delhi, Adjoining Regions; Light Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The conversation focused on Guha's experiences as a historian, a biographer of Gandhi, on his writings on cricket and ecology, and those who influenced him as a writer.

This was part of a series titled 'Suitable Conversations', brought together by A Suitable Agency and Delhi's popular heritage park Sunder Nursery that aims to bring some of the finest writers and literary minds to the city's reading community.

Sharing some anecdotes, Guha spoke about the significance of primary research: how the joy of finding hidden and uncovered facts, his curiosity for exploring deeper aspects of his subjects, has kept him going as a writer.

His work on cricket and Gandhi emanated from his own orientation and interest.

Advising students and aspiring historians, Guha said historians who are rigorously trained should write for a wider audience.

It is critical for scholars not to attach themselves to any specific political party, school, or a teacher, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, A Suitable Agency founder Hemali Sodhi said: "Over the past few months, A Suitable Agency has partnered with the stunning Sunder Nursery for 'Suitable Conversations' - a series featuring some of India's most celebrated writers and exciting new voices."

Those featured in the previous sessions were Manu Pillai, Shrayana Bhattacharya and Snigdha Poonam, William Dalrymple and Maya Jasanoff.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)