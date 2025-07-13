Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has disbursed over Rs 42,131 crore in interest-free short-term crop loans to more than 75 lakh farmers since the formation of the new government, said an official statement on Saturday.

The cooperative department has also expanded its network, setting up over 600 new cooperative societies across the state by June 30, 2025, the statement said.

The state budget for 2025-26 includes a provision to distribute Rs 25,000 crore in interest-free loans to another 35 lakh farmers.

The other initiatives include medium and long-term credit distribution, construction of 212 new warehouses, the launch of dairy-focused interest-free loan schemes and a one-time interest relief programme for cooperative bank borrowers.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the Rajasthan government is pushing ahead with its vision of "Prosperity through Cooperation", empowering the state's weaker sections through a range of cooperative initiatives and interest-free credit schemes.

