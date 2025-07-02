Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Punjab Police busted a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested its three alleged operatives, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The police allegedly recovered eight sophisticated weapons, one kg heroin and Rs 2.90 lakh cash from the accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of village Saanke in Ferozepur; Kulwinder Singh, a resident of village Langiana in Ferozepur and Ashmandeep Singh, a resident of Railway Road in Tarn Taran.

The recovered weapons include three 9MM Glock pistols, three .30 bore Chinese pistols and two .30 bore PX-5 pistols. The police also allegedly recovered a currency-counting machine from their possession, besides impounding their motorcycle used for transporting the consignments.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly acting under the directions of Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Sikandar Noor, who used drones to drop weapon consignments from across the border.

The arrested accused used to further distribute the arms to gangsters across Punjab, he said.

Sharing the operation's details, he said that Counter Intelligence, Amritsar received specific intelligence about retrieval of weapons and narcotics consignments near Indo-Pak border areas in Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts.

Police teams intercepted and apprehended three persons near Railway Road in Tarn Taran when they were allegedly going to deliver the consignment on their motorcycle, and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession, he added.

The DGP said further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case and unearth the entire network.

