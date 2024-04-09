New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Anish Dayal Singh on Tuesday commended the force personnel as 'sentinels of internal security', praising their growing credibility among the populace.

The DG's comments came while remembering the CRPF heroes of Sardar Post on Valour Day.

The CRPF on Tuesday commemorated 'Valour Day', paying tribute to the brave souls who gallantly defended the nation's honour during the historic 'Battle of Sardar Post' in the Rann of Kutch.

In a solemn ceremony at the National Police Memorial in Chanakya Puri, CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh laid a wreath to honour the fallen heroes.

Following the tribute, he graced the ceremony at the Shaurya CRPF officers' institute in Vasant Kunj as the chief guest.

In his address, DG CRPF lauded the dedication of CRPF personnel in safeguarding the nation.

He emphasized the commitment of the force to upholding its tradition of valour and sacrifice in the face of diverse challenges such as terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North East, and Maoism in left-wing extremism-prone areas.

The DG proudly recounted instances of bravery and sacrifice during the battle of Sardar post, the battle of hot spring, the Parliament attack, and recent encounters with the Maoists in Basaguda, Chhattisgarh, where CRPF, along with state police, neutralized 13 Maoists and made significant recoveries.

He highlighted the increasing credibility of CRPF among the citizens, referring to them as the sentinels of internal security.

The DG also praised the exemplary duties performed by CRPF's Mahila battalions across the country, setting inspirational examples of women empowerment.

He assured the "Veer Naris" and families of martyrs that CRPF stands with them, solid as a rock in its commitment to their welfare and addressing their grievances promptly.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the families of personnel for their sacrifices and urged all members to uphold the exemplary legacy of fallen heroes with honour, courage, and determination.

DG CRPF reiterated the commitment of CRPF to serve the nation with utmost loyalty and steadfastness and congratulated the medal recipients and their families.

During the ceremony, 48 Gallantry Medal recipients were honoured for their exemplary bravery, while eight other officers and personnel were awarded with Asadharan Asuchana Medal for commendable service in providing information leading to successful operations.

Among the esteemed guests was Kishan Singh, the lone surviving veteran of the Sardar Post Battle, whose heroic accounts continue to inspire generations. On this occasion, Kishan Singh was felicitated by DG CRPF.

Valour Day, observed annually on April 9, commemorates the extraordinary valour displayed by the CRPF soldiers during the Battle of Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, in 1965. Despite facing overwhelming odds, CRPF personnel numbering 300 only fought bravely and defended their post against a well planned attack of a Pakistani Army brigade, neutralizing many enemy forces, and making the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

With 2,259 supreme sacrifices and 2,620 Medals to its name, CRPF remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the nation with unflinching loyalty and dedication, drawing inspiration from the heroic deeds of the past. (ANI)

