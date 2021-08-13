Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Three people, including a CRPF head constable, were injured on Friday when militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party near SBI Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable and two civilians were injured in the explosion.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

