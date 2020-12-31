Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Militants fired on a CRPF company in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, injuring an officer, police said.

The militants opened fire on the C company of 89 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Sangam in Anantnag district, a police official said.

The official said sub-inspector Hardayal Yadav was injured in the firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants, he added.

