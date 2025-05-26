New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers, officials said in a statement.

The arrested accused has been identified as Moti Ram Jat.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for sharing sensitive information with Pak-Intelligence officers. The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023," the NIA said.

The CRFP said that in the course of sustained monitoring of CRPF personnel's social media activity, conducted in coordination with central agencies, a case of violation of established norms and protocols was detected involving one personnel in the rank of ASI/GD.

Upon preliminary assessment, the matter was deemed serious and has been referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further inquiry.

"Concurrently, the said individual has been dismissed from service with effect from May 21, 2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF rules," the CRPF said in a statement.

The agency has further found that the Jat was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits.

Jat was nabbed by the NIA in Delhi and held in custody until June 6 by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts for interrogation on the matter. (ANI)

