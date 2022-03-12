Srinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) Terrorists shot dead a CRPF personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

"At about 7:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a CRPF personnel, Mukthar Ahmad, at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir," a police official said.

He said Ahmad was referred to the district hospital in Shopian where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The CRPF personnel was on leave, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, he said.

