Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Aug 7 (PTI) CRPF personnel have seized a huge cache of arms and explosives suspected to have been hidden by Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.

Based on intelligence reports, the jawans conducted a combing operation and recovered the arms near Tadijhola village in Lanjigarh block of the district, they said.

Also Read | PM-DAKSH Portal and Mobile App to Make Skill Development Schemes Accessible Launched.

The seized items include guns, gelatin sticks, detonators, wire bundles and Maoist banners, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi During Interaction With PMGKAY Beneficiaries, Says ’80 Crore Indians Got Free Ration During COVID-19 Pandemic’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)