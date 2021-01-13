New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The National Institute of Oceanography and the National Geophysical Research Institute have signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia's V.I. Il'Ichev Pacific Oceanological Institute for collaboration on the field of marine sciences and technology, the CSIR said on Wednesday.

The pact will enable Indian and Russian scientists to enhance capacity and skill development in the field of marine sciences and technology, sharing knowledge and expertise in the field of sustainable development for national economic interests of both countries, the statement said.

"This MoU will strengthen cooperation to combat ocean pollution and climate changes, organise scientific expeditions for the search, study and monitoring of ocean resources and environment based on approach of integrated methods for sampling of seabed sediments, rocks and minerals, and advanced geological/geophysical techniques,” the statement added.

The V.I. Il'Ichev Pacific Oceanological Institute is the largest research institution in the Far Eastern branch of Russian Academy of Sciences comprising 31 research units equipped with modern scale devices.

The National Institute of Oceanography in Goa and the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are world renowned institutes in the fields of oceanography and earth sciences respectively.

The MoU was signed virtually by the heads of the institutes on January 12.

