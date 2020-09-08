New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI), Durgapur, and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Gurgaon, have signed an MoU, a 'strategic association', to bolster the solar energy sector, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed on Monday by Prof Harish Hirani, Director, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR)-CMERI, Durgapur, and Arun Kumar Tripathy, Director-general, NISE.

CMERI has expertise in design and development of various capacity solar artefacts for multifaceted uses ranging from fulfilling localised energy demand to boosting agricultural sector for irrigation, solar powered agro dryer, decentralised solar cold storage, charging of battery operated agricultural machineries.

"Its expertise in the domain of solar converter and conditioning unit and isolated mini-grid will also aid this collaboration. The institute is currently working on the development of a solar energy based cooking system which will help in creating an energy reliant and carbon-neutral India in addition to the upliftment of the livelihood of the rural sector in India," the statement said.

NISE, a centre of excellence of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is engaged in solar photovoltaic/thermal R&D, testing, demonstration projects, skill development, consultancy, innovation and incubation.

The MoU is intended to conduct joint field studies for different solar technologies, skill development of stakeholders.

The pact also intends to carry out policy and regulatory studies dealing with grid integration, recycling and disposal of solar panels, batteries, and also collaborate with international level research institutions for undertaking research work in India, the statement said.

