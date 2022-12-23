Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): White globe organization a non-government organization (NGO) in collaboration with the academy of art culture and languages organised a unique cultural show at Tagore hall Srinagar.

Despite the extreme cold, the show enthraled jam-packed audiences, especially energetic and art-loving youths in Kashmir.

The purpose of the festival was to promote the Kashmiri language, and overall cultural, and traditional activities of the valley and that's why all the performances given by energetic artists were in the local language.

The young and energetic artists enjoyed themselves a lot and gave tremendous performances.

Kashmiri languages including literature, traditional music and poetry have their own importance which results in culture, and people getting good respect across the country. So to revive the cultural and traditional activities authorities organize these wonderful cultural shows that attract a jam-packed audience especially energetic and art-loving youths both boys and girls during winter in the valley.

Kashmiri youths are very talented in every subject including art and culture so with the help of such types of activities they will get a proper platform to show their calibre and they can maintain their performance level even in winter.

These types of cultural shows are in high demand among the people of Kashmir and the people want these shows to be continued in winter to entertain art-loving people, especially youths of the valley.

The youth of Kashmir want to see more of these programs because they think Kashmir has a vibrant cultural, and rich history, so the revival of art in the valley and awaking young generation about overall cultural and traditional activities through such types of events is the requirement of the current time. (ANI)

