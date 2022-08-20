Kozhikode (Kerala), Aug 20 (PTI) A sub-inspector and a civil police officer were arrested on Saturday in connection with the suspected custodial death of a 42-year-old man in nearby Vadakara last month.

Sources said suspended officials -- SI Nijeesh and CPO Prajeesh -- were arrested on Saturday and were soon released on station bail.

P P Sajeevan, who was detained for questioning in connection with a road accident along with two of his friends, had died allegedly in police custody in July.

They were picked up by Vadakara police for causing public nuisance on the road on July 21 night and taken to the station. The victim and his friends had an altercation with a person, after their car hit another vehicle at Theruvath near Vadakara.

Though the police officials had refuted allegations of custodial death, relatives of the deceased alleged that he was tortured in police custody, which led to his death.

Police had said Sajeevan and his friends were brought to the station around midnight.

"They were drunk and one could not even stand up. A case was registered for drunken driving and they were released without allowing them to drive," the Vadakara SHO had said.

On the way home, Sajeevan had experienced some health issues, police had claimed, adding that he was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

